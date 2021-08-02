Pettee Investors, Inc. Buys Hoya Capital Housing ETF, First American Financial Corp, Humana Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, , Illinois Tool Works Inc

- New Purchases: HOMZ, VRSN,
- Added Positions: FAF, HUM, HII, ZBH, DOV, DHI, CVS, WMT, FDX, BMY, GS, UNP, BDX,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, INTC, MSFT, AAPL, DIS, JNJ, PG, SNPS, NVDA, DIOD, AMGN, PEP, JPM, HD, CLX, ABT, SPGI, PFE, ABBV, YUM, MCD, MRK, MKC, SCHW, HON, YUMC, VTRS, KMB,
- Sold Out: FLIR, ITW, CAT, TRV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pettee Investors, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 102,144 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,492 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,433 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
- Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) - 136,373 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 39,349 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Hoya Capital Housing ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 136,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 90.44%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $67.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $427.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71. The stock is now traded at around $205.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $164.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dover Corp (DOV)
Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Dover Corp by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $167.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Pettee Investors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 32.11%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $143.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pettee Investors, Inc. still held 16,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.
