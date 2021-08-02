Logo
Pettee Investors, Inc. Buys Hoya Capital Housing ETF, First American Financial Corp, Humana Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, , Illinois Tool Works Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Pettee Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hoya Capital Housing ETF, First American Financial Corp, Humana Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, , Illinois Tool Works Inc, Caterpillar Inc, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettee Investors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pettee Investors, Inc. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pettee Investors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pettee+investors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pettee Investors, Inc.
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 102,144 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,492 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,433 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
  4. Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) - 136,373 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 39,349 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
New Purchase: Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Hoya Capital Housing ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 136,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 90.44%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $67.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $427.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71. The stock is now traded at around $205.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $164.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dover Corp (DOV)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Dover Corp by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $167.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Pettee Investors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 32.11%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $143.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pettee Investors, Inc. still held 16,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pettee Investors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pettee Investors, Inc. keeps buying
