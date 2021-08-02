One Day In July LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

One Day In July LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company One Day In July LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Day In July LLC. As of 2021Q2, One Day In July LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of One Day In July LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+day+in+july+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of One Day In July LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 140,215 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
  2. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 298,736 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 262,231 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24%
  4. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 145,435 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 187,917 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 90,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 75,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $876.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.898700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 463.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.246600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $139.47 and $147.66, with an estimated average price of $142.96. The stock is now traded at around $152.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

One Day In July LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.33%. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. One Day In July LLC still held 8,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of One Day In July LLC. Also check out:

1. One Day In July LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. One Day In July LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. One Day In July LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that One Day In July LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider