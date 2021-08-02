One Day In July LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: VIOV, ESGV, VSGX, EAGG, ESML, BLK, DPZ, JNJ, MRNA, KBWB, ICLN, IJH, NYMX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Day In July LLC. As of 2021Q2, One Day In July LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 140,215 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 298,736 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 262,231 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 145,435 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 187,917 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 90,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 75,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $876.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.898700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 463.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.246600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $139.47 and $147.66, with an estimated average price of $142.96. The stock is now traded at around $152.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

One Day In July LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.33%. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. One Day In July LLC still held 8,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.