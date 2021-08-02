Logo
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peterson+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,864,845 shares, 33.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 409,538 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 459,767 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 487,375 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 394,275 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55%
New Purchase: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 129,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 107,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 32,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob (ROBT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying

insider