Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: JPIB, JPHY, SPYV, IDEV, VOO, ROBT, SCHE, VIGI,

JPIB, JPHY, SPYV, IDEV, VOO, ROBT, SCHE, VIGI, Added Positions: SPLG, EFAV, JPST, SPMD, SPSM, USRT, EMLP, VB, SPDW, SPEM, AAPL, ABBV, FB, AMZN, SPAB, VV, VWO,

SPLG, EFAV, JPST, SPMD, SPSM, USRT, EMLP, VB, SPDW, SPEM, AAPL, ABBV, FB, AMZN, SPAB, VV, VWO, Reduced Positions: SPTM, VTI, SCHM, WMT, IVV, MSFT, SCHH, TSLA,

SPTM, VTI, SCHM, WMT, IVV, MSFT, SCHH, TSLA, Sold Out: IBM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peterson+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,864,845 shares, 33.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 409,538 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 459,767 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 487,375 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 394,275 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55%

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 129,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 107,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 32,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.