Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: JPIB, JPHY, SPYV, IDEV, VOO, ROBT, SCHE, VIGI,
- Added Positions: SPLG, EFAV, JPST, SPMD, SPSM, USRT, EMLP, VB, SPDW, SPEM, AAPL, ABBV, FB, AMZN, SPAB, VV, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, VTI, SCHM, WMT, IVV, MSFT, SCHH, TSLA,
- Sold Out: IBM,
For the details of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peterson+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,864,845 shares, 33.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 409,538 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 459,767 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 487,375 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 394,275 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55%
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 129,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 107,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 32,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob (ROBT)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.
