Epiq Partners, Llc Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: JAAA, VALT, BMEZ, OCSL, LOUP, IEFA, STKL, NOG, HBAN, IJH, JPM, WMT, IEMG, MDY,
- Added Positions: MIC, ACWI, KWEB, FSK, FATE, AQB, DMTK, UL, VTGN, VNT, CYBE, BAM, ALB, ABBV, PCYO, CSII, AMT, FTV, JNJ, MSFT, USB, BEPC,
- Reduced Positions: BEP, VZ, EMB, FLOT, CVA, IWF, GPMT, SPE, IWV, QQQ, U, EPD, FLT, TGT, DTD, CRM,
- Sold Out: TCF, 4LT1, BCLI,
These are the top 5 holdings of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC
- Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 312,860 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (VALT) - 249,675 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 169,250 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 64,050 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.18%
- DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 151,720 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 312,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (VALT)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $49.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 249,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BMEZ)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.544800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 170,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.59 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 65,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 291.77%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 102,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 64,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $34.41 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.24.Sold Out: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $3.57.
