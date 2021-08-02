Epiq Partners, Llc Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: JAAA, VALT, BMEZ, OCSL, LOUP, IEFA, STKL, NOG, HBAN, IJH, JPM, WMT, IEMG, MDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF, sells TCF Financial Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epiq Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Epiq Partners, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epiq+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 312,860 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. New Position ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (VALT) - 249,675 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 169,250 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 64,050 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.18% DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 151,720 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 312,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $49.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 249,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.544800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 170,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.59 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 65,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 291.77%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 102,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 64,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $34.41 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.24.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $3.57.