Epiq Partners, Llc Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Epiq Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF, sells TCF Financial Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epiq Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Epiq Partners, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epiq+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 312,860 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (VALT) - 249,675 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 169,250 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 64,050 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.18%
  5. DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 151,720 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
New Purchase: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 312,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (VALT)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $49.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 249,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BMEZ)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.544800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 170,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.59 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 65,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 291.77%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 102,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 64,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $34.41 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.24.

Sold Out: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $3.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

