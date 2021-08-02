Capital Advisors Inc Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Intuit Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

New Purchases: IBDR, IBDQ, IBDP, IBDS, IBDO, AVGO, MGA, DG, FCX, RIO, IVLU, TNA, DFAC, SOXL, COIN, SCHK, IWM, VCR, VTV, FAS, BAMR, XEC, LPRO, NTLA, LPI, MPC, APO, CMG, CRM, NKE, CBSH,

IBDR, IBDQ, IBDP, IBDS, IBDO, AVGO, MGA, DG, FCX, RIO, IVLU, TNA, DFAC, SOXL, COIN, SCHK, IWM, VCR, VTV, FAS, BAMR, XEC, LPRO, NTLA, LPI, MPC, APO, CMG, CRM, NKE, CBSH, Added Positions: MBB, TOTL, PCAR, BEPC, D, IJR, SCHC, ACN, PEP, IJH, JPM, BLI, SRLN, BRK.B, KO, PG, TMO, UNH, VZ, EBND, SCHF, VWO, BMY, GM, GOOG, VYM, BCE, BLK, CVX, DHR, HON, MSFT, PAYX, PXD, SO, TDOC, CSCO, C, IPG, ISRG, LMT, SYK, WM, WMB, AGNC, NXPI, ABBV, HYG, IVW, VNQ, AMZN, AMAT, ARCC, FITB, MSM, NVDA, SPG, TXN, UL, WSO, V, SE, BEAM, LMND, BAM, GIS, HD, PFE, CIM, TSLA, FB, ARES, NVTA, SHOP, CRSP, IMTM, QQQ, SCHB, SPEM, VOO, VSS, MMM, ADP, BP, BAC, CAT, CMCSA, COP, COST, DVN, DUK, LLY, NEE, IBM, INTC, LRCX, LOW, MRO, MCD, NFLX, TGT, TSN, OPK, MA, PSX, NOW, TTD, DOW, BND, DVY, IVV, IWF, RWR, SCHD, SLV, VEA, VGT, VHT, VIG, VTI,

XBI, KR, ETN, PYPL, EMR, LEG, T, GOOGL, WMT, BABA, XOM, ADBE, SDY, XLP, SCHX, CTVA, VGSH, XLK, PM, VLO, RTX, ORCL, NSC, MS, MRK, HP, DD, SCHW, AEP, MO, Sold Out: INTU, UPS, BFAM, ILMN, AEE, EXC, SRE, GLD, SCHP, SCHR, SPIB, VMBS, V9G, TTOO, UBER, VXX,

Investment company Capital Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, sells Intuit Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Capital Advisors Inc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,742,888 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 357,452 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) - 3,536,518 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 600,212 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 707,909 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 3,536,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,193,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.378100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,882,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.290600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,769,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.019600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,426,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $488.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 48,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 271,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 387,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 77.18%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 127,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 112.15%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1541.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.