Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Organon, Viatris Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc

- New Purchases: TIP, OGN, MAA, V, SYK,
- Added Positions: VTRS, MRK, PFE, MSFT, RDS.A, VZ, BP, CSCO, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FDX, TXN, MET, WHR, SCHW, KO, GT, GWW, ALL, JPM, EMR, GS, HSY, GIS, DOW, DD, C, CAH, BAX, CTVA, KMI, TFC,
These are the top 5 holdings of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC
- Deere & Co (DE) - 51,605 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 59,145 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 39,630 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Allstate Corp (ALL) - 68,495 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 63,861 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $194.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $271.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC.
