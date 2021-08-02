Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Organon, Viatris Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc

New Purchases: TIP, OGN, MAA, V, SYK,

TIP, OGN, MAA, V, SYK, Added Positions: VTRS, MRK, PFE, MSFT, RDS.A, VZ, BP, CSCO, NVDA,

VTRS, MRK, PFE, MSFT, RDS.A, VZ, BP, CSCO, NVDA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FDX, TXN, MET, WHR, SCHW, KO, GT, GWW, ALL, JPM, EMR, GS, HSY, GIS, DOW, DD, C, CAH, BAX, CTVA, KMI, TFC,

Investment company Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Organon, Viatris Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Visa Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deere & Co (DE) - 51,605 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 59,145 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 39,630 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Allstate Corp (ALL) - 68,495 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 63,861 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $194.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $271.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.