Venturi Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ET

New Purchases: VIG, XSOE, MLPX, SMLF, GOOGL, IVLU, FIDU, IGBH, JNJ, IXG, PFE, MDT, IWF, GL, COMT, BAR, KNG, MELI, FALN, PRCH, LQDH, EMXC, TFII, TJX, MCK, EOG, MNST, TSLA, VB, IJK, NTES, VALE, SCL, VWO, ONLN, IDRV, MTDR, TEAM, HCM, ICLN, SLV, IDNA, KMI, PYPL, TFFP, BANF, UVXY, TBF, UDOW, QLD, GILD, COG, BMO,

SPY, IJR, VTWO, XOM, IVOL, JKHY, XLV, MUB, JPST, XLP, IEFA, IGSB, HYEM, XLRE, BUD, XLE, XLB, BTI, PEG, GOVT, IUSB, VZ, WMT, IWN, SUB, FEZ, EFV, XT, MPC, PEP, NKE, AFL, RMD, KBE, CLX, ST, VTV, PID, VO, VUG, ASML, AAPL, TTE, PAYX, WBA, PM, PG, PLD, TSM, STM, DGX, XEL, SPGI, RPM, DLR, T, ABT, AMT, ABC, ADI, AZN, BBVA, BGNE, BBY, BIPC, CHRW, CNI, CTAS, COST, CMI, NTR, GMAB, GWW, HDB, HUM, ITW, ING, IBM, TLT, MXI, AOA, KRO, LMT, MMC, MA, NL, Reduced Positions: USFR, IEMG, LQD, XLK, XLY, XLC, IXN, XLF, XLI, ANGL, DTE, AMZN, REGL, EMLP, TLH, ESGU, RWR, IVV, BABA, ADSK, BA, DHI, DE, EXR, FB, QQQ, IWB, EFG, NVDA, V, LNT, GOOG, AWK, CNP, CONE, DEO, ELS, FAST, HEI, NEE, NVS, ORCL, PAYC, RELX, MDY, CRM, XLU, SRE, SPFI, SBUX, TRP, VRSK, WEC, WST, WMB, AVY, BIP, CERN, CVX, CSCO, CL, DIS, EMQQ, EXPD, ILMN, ISRG, IYE, MTUM, LPLA, LRCX, LOW, MHK, PII, REGN, RGLD, SEIC, SAP, SLB, SYNA, URI, BNDX, VTI, WSM, WDAY, YUM, ABB, ADP, BLK, CINF, DHR, EMR, FISV, GS, IPG, INTU, AOR, VLUE, KLAC, MCD, MS, NVO, PPG, PKG, RS, ROK, KRE, TGT, VV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC owns 311 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,009,827 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.24% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 613,559 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 195,734 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.82% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 753,292 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 726,724 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.74%

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 613,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 302,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 203,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 116,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2694.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 148,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 84.82%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 195,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,009,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 237,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 143.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 219.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.