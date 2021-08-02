Logo
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Venturi Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC owns 311 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venturi+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,009,827 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.24%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 613,559 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 195,734 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.82%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 753,292 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 726,724 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.74%
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 613,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 302,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 203,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 116,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2694.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 148,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 84.82%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 195,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,009,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 237,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 143.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 219.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Venturi Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

