Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Sells Leo Holdings III Corp, Legato Merger Corp, GigCapital4 Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp, Arrowroot Acquisition Corp, sells Leo Holdings III Corp, Legato Merger Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, Galileo Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthspring Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealthspring Capital LLC owns 323 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthspring Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthspring+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA.U) - 1,524,277 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.41% ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU) - 1,378,644 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.28% EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU) - 1,146,449 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.74% Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME.U) - 1,092,448 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.17% Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU) - 1,039,769 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.77%

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,044,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,044,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.977000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 860,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 752,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 730,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 627,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc by 1180.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 529,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp by 87.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 971,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp by 107.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 862,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,524,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in EJF Acquisition Corp by 54.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,146,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II by 403.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.962100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 498,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in DPCM Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $10.38.