Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Sells Leo Holdings III Corp, Legato Merger Corp, GigCapital4 Inc

- New Purchases: ISLE, ISLE, CVII.U, DWIN.U, ARRWU, ACAHU, ADEX.U, BCYPU, PTOCU, AAQC.U, ETACU, CPTK.U, DEH, NGCAU, ROSS.U, ISAA, SCLEU, ATSPU, GXIIU, CAS.U, ACKIU, MLAC, PICC.U, PUCKU, DISAU, ARTAU, MSAC, GCACU, BITE.U, DUNEU, NBSTU, GAMCU, ASAXU, TRCA.U, TETCU, EUCRU, LJAQU, VPCBU, ERESU, GIWWU, SPTKU, SBII.U, LCAPU, SPKBU, BGSX.U, ORIAU, KINZU, CRZNU, PTICU, FRSGU, TRONU, GSQB.U, MACC.U, PIPP.U, STWO, BOAS.U, FRWAU, BYTSU, OPA.U, RCHGU, EQHA.U, CFFEU, DFNS, IMPX.U, ADF.U, SLAC.U, TVACU, MITAU, LCAAU, STRE.U, BIOTU, BLUA.U, IACC, POND.U, DILAU, SCOBU, RAMMU, GFOR.U, ATA.U, KSICU, ZTAQU, CLAS.U, PFDRU, MACAU, FTPAU, BSKYU, TACA.U, SVFB, ITQ, SHQAU, FTVIU, AMHC, PIAI.U, BWACU, IIIIU, ITQRU, EOCW.U, TMPMU, DHHCU, JYAC, RKTA.U, EQD.U, LUXAU, EPWR.U, GMBTU, SVFA, HCNEU, NVSAU, GIIXU, LITTU, JUGGU, WALDU, CLBR.U, RONI.U, KVSA, MCMJ, TSIBU, VLATU, BTAQ, EACPU, OSTRU, RMGCU, ATMR.U, FSRXU, LVRAU, HTPA.U, FLACU, TWNT.U, SCAQU, REVHU, YSACU, CRU.U, PRSRU, HLAHU, HUGS.U, CPARU, DNAB, DNAA, TCVA,
- Added Positions: GGPIU, KIIIU, KAIIU, TLGA.U, EJFAU, CLAA.U, ITHXU, IPVA.U, PDOT.U, FLME.U, MBAC.U, HIIIU, VGII.U, AGGRU, LEGAU, PSAGU, OEPWU, COLIU, FRXB.U, FTEV.U, DTOCU, TBCPU, LGACU, TSPQ.U, ATHN.U, VELOU, FVIV.U, PMGMU, TWNI.U, ESM.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, SLAMU, FSNB.U, TWLVU, HYACU, HYACU, HERAU, SEAH, KRNLU, MIT.U, SBEAU, FINMU, OHPAU, PNTM.U, RTPYU, GPACU, GPACU, TZPSU, PLMIU, FZT.U, SCVX, ATVCU, KVSC, ANZUU, ISOS.U, HCCCU, APGB.U, DHBCU, FCAX.U, SLCRU, RCLFU, DHCAU, KSMT, NRACU, AMPI.U, DNZ.U, MACQU, KAHC.U, CRHC.U, HCIIU, MDH.U, GSQD.U, JOFFU, NSTC.U, LGV.U, CFIVU, GSEVU, NSTD.U, GOAC.U, TMKRU, IBER.U, ACQRU, EBACU, PRPB.U, PGRWU, WARR.U, ASZ.U, ATAQU, KAIRU, MONCU, AAC.U, ANAC.U, IPVF.U, KVSB, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, WPCB.U, MOTV.U, SVFC, FRONU, NSH, NSH, NAACU, SSAAU, ACII.U, COVAU, LOKM.U, BCACU, BCACU, LFTRU, ALTUU, POWRU, EPHYU, OCAXU, CSTA.U, HIGA.U, OCA.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, COOLU, BLTSU, FACT.U, JCICU, PPGHU, EUSGU, CFFVU, CFVIU, GLBLU, RXRAU, CTAC, SCOAU, ADERU, ACTDU, HPX.U, IPOF.U, KWAC.U, SNRHU, EDTXU, EDTXU, LHC.U, LHC.U, GSAQU, IPVIU, TWOA, PMVC.U, IGACU, IPOD.U, SRSAU, FSSIU, JWSM.U, FTAAU, ASAQ.U, CONXU, ENPC, LNFA.U, TINV.U, CND.U, VIIAU, PAQCU, PV.U, PRPC.U, FMIVU, ENPC.U, AVAN.U,
- Reduced Positions: LIII.U, SOAC, IIAC.U, CPSR.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GFX.U, DLCAU, TCACU, BRPMU, DMYQ.U,
- Sold Out: LEGOU, GIGGU, CCAC.U, GLEO, XPOA.U, TREB.U, STWOU, NHICU, MSACU, DDMXU, DDMXU, THMAU, HZAC.U, DBDRU, CAP.U, SFTW, TMTSU, GLEO.U, YAC.U, ACND.U, CENHU, SRNGU, AUS.U, GNPK.U, SVAC, SFTW.U, VCVCU, AJAX.U, PACXU, HZON.U, VGAC, DCRNU, SEAH.U, LOKB.U, MAACU, ROT.U, DFNS.U, FMAC.U, BSN.U, TWCTU, MRACU, THCAU, SPGS.U,
For the details of Wealthspring Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthspring+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthspring Capital LLC
- TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA.U) - 1,524,277 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.41%
- ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU) - 1,378,644 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.28%
- EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU) - 1,146,449 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.74%
- Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME.U) - 1,092,448 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.17%
- Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU) - 1,039,769 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.77%
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,044,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp (ISLE)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,044,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.977000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 860,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp (DWIN.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 752,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arrowroot Acquisition Corp (ARRWU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 730,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAHU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 627,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc by 1180.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 529,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kismet Acquisition Three Corp (KIIIU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp by 87.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 971,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kismet Acquisition Two Corp (KAIIU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp by 107.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 862,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,524,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in EJF Acquisition Corp by 54.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,146,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colonnade Acquisition Corp II (CLAA.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II by 403.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.962100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 498,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGOU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.78.Sold Out: GigCapital4 Inc (GIGGU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: DPCM Capital Inc (XPOA.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in DPCM Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.29.Sold Out: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $10.38.
