Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Renaissance IPO ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Invesco Solar ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells Renaissance IPO ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Invesco Solar ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legend+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 613,420 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 525.73%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 154,458 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1098.56%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,715 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1098.19%
  4. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 200,042 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1060.07%
  5. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 33,799 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1132.19%
New Purchase: Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.52 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.139600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 240,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 257,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 130,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 22,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $61.16. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 54,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 12,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1098.56%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.92%. The holding were 154,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1098.19%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.23%. The holding were 53,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 525.73%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.18%. The holding were 613,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1060.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.88%. The holding were 200,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 1132.19%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $461.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.08%. The holding were 33,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1117.53%. The purchase prices were between $231.17 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $260.55. The stock is now traded at around $250.340800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 40,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
