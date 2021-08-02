Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Renaissance IPO ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Invesco Solar ETF

New Purchases: COPX, SWAN, XME, VIOV, SLX, AAPL, AMZN, FNV, SCHG, COOP, VRTV, LIT, BC, UFPI, BRK.B, NUE, VUG, PKX, EWBC, DE, IHI, CLIX, RSP, USFR, PNC, STBA, NFLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells Renaissance IPO ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Invesco Solar ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 613,420 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 525.73% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 154,458 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1098.56% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,715 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1098.19% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 200,042 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1060.07% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 33,799 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1132.19%

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.52 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.139600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 240,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 257,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 130,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 22,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $61.16. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 54,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 12,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1098.56%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.92%. The holding were 154,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1098.19%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.23%. The holding were 53,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 525.73%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.18%. The holding were 613,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1060.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.88%. The holding were 200,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 1132.19%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $461.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.08%. The holding were 33,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1117.53%. The purchase prices were between $231.17 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $260.55. The stock is now traded at around $250.340800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 40,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.