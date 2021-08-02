Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, Aflac Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Sysco Corp, McDonald's Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: AFL, SPHB,
- Added Positions: PEP, SCHG, SCHD, SCHB, IJR, DGRO, HON, IGM, AGG, VEA, ABT, MKC, HRL, LOW, APD, ATO, ADP, CTAS, FHLC, NEE, ABBV, MMD, SHW, ROP, MDT, SPGI, ITW, TROW, BEN, GD, PPG, AOS, MUB, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, TSLA, ORLY, BOND, GUNR, IEMG, IUSV, RIG, NOBL, XLF,
- Sold Out: SYY, MCD, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 484,948 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 203,967 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 217,589 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 149,882 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 53,267 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 638.91%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 11,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 54.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $234.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.
