Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

UCON, ESGU, EFV, XLE, VTV, COMT, VB, IHI, IDEV, SPLV, VNQ, SUSB, EUSB, MTUM, NVDA, VCSH, ORCL, JNJ, CVX, ARKW, TD, XOM, Added Positions: PG, SCHX, VUG, MSFT, AAPL, COST, SCHB, TSLA, ITOT, DIS, BND, VTIP, GOOG, HD, WFC, SPY, BRK.B, SBUX, ABBV, AMZN, SCHA, INTC, USB, CSCO, STIP, NFLX, MRK, FB,

PG, SCHX, VUG, MSFT, AAPL, COST, SCHB, TSLA, ITOT, DIS, BND, VTIP, GOOG, HD, WFC, SPY, BRK.B, SBUX, ABBV, AMZN, SCHA, INTC, USB, CSCO, STIP, NFLX, MRK, FB, Reduced Positions: SCHF, JPST, AGG, MBB, SCHE, SCHC, ISTB, SCHO, SCHM, VOO, IEMG, MOO, SCHV, IXUS, VWO, T, VO, DD,

SCHF, JPST, AGG, MBB, SCHE, SCHC, ISTB, SCHO, SCHM, VOO, IEMG, MOO, SCHV, IXUS, VWO, T, VO, DD, Sold Out: SCHR, IWB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Northwest Capital Management Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 148,182 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 405,340 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 146,425 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,150 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) - 369,403 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 369,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.844200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 33,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 52,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 26,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $141.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 32,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 37,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 110.96%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.39%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $428.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $719.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.