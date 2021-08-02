Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: TEAM, NUAG, GTO, FVRR, PRAX, KBWY, FSMB, CMG, SPHQ, UPST, SPG, ERIC, GLD, SPYV, PTON, SPTM, PINS, SGEN, GRTS, GRAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Fiverr International, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc, Facebook Inc, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snap Inc (SNAP) - 80,827 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 65,354 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 27,130 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 15,737 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,621 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $324.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 41,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $242.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Skillz Inc by 131.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $268.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $267.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.