Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: TEAM, NUAG, GTO, FVRR, PRAX, KBWY, FSMB, CMG, SPHQ, UPST, SPG, ERIC, GLD, SPYV, PTON, SPTM, PINS, SGEN, GRTS, GRAY,
- Added Positions: SKLZ, SNOW, DIS, TIP, SPYG, OKTA, FVD, FMB, SPY, ADBE, HON, ODFL, LOW, BA, ABNB, EMR, BYND, SHOP, TSLA, HUBS, SBUX, KO, AAPL, SDGR, UNH, Z, JPM, PLTR, NEE, LRCX, ATVI, QQQ, RSP, HD, XLF, JNJ, DG, VXF, DGRW, IEFA, DXCM, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: FB, IVE, GO, USMV, C, ITOT, VOO, VTV, MSFT, ZM, XSLV, INTU, GIS, KMX, SPLV, EEMV, EFAV, LPSN, FSLY, XLV, TGT, TTD, BMY, WEX, ABBV, HCA,
- Sold Out: PYPL, VZ, SPLK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 80,827 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 65,354 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 27,130 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 15,737 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,621 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $324.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 41,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $242.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Skillz Inc by 131.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $268.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $267.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.
