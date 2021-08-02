Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alta Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Fiverr International, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc, Facebook Inc, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 80,827 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 65,354 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 27,130 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 15,737 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,621 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $324.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 41,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $242.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Skillz Inc by 131.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $268.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $267.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alta Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider