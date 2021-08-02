Salient Trust Co Lta Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Chubb, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: SHW, CP, IFF, CLVT, IP, RDS.B, BP, UCON, NRG, F, GEL, WES, PLYM,

SHW, CP, IFF, CLVT, IP, RDS.B, BP, UCON, NRG, F, GEL, WES, PLYM, Added Positions: CMCSA, MAR, PFE, T, INTC, FDL, MMM, CPT, VZ, UPLD, DOW, CSCO,

CMCSA, MAR, PFE, T, INTC, FDL, MMM, CPT, VZ, UPLD, DOW, CSCO, Reduced Positions: XOM, WMT, KO, DIS, MRK, MINT, EPD, BAC, FB, SLB, TRP, CVX, ABBV, MMP, GE, RTX, WFC, MPLX, APA, ENB, BMY, INVH,

XOM, WMT, KO, DIS, MRK, MINT, EPD, BAC, FB, SLB, TRP, CVX, ABBV, MMP, GE, RTX, WFC, MPLX, APA, ENB, BMY, INVH, Sold Out: CB, PPL, VICI,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Clarivate PLC, Marriott International Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Chubb, The Walt Disney Co, PPL Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salient Trust Co Lta. As of 2021Q2, Salient Trust Co Lta owns 105 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,611,988 shares, 20.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Service Corp International (SCI) - 1,402,546 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,759 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 245,314 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,435 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 51,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 99,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 97.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.