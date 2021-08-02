Salient Trust Co Lta Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Chubb, The Walt Disney Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Salient Trust Co Lta Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Chubb, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Salient Trust Co Lta (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Clarivate PLC, Marriott International Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Chubb, The Walt Disney Co, PPL Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salient Trust Co Lta. As of 2021Q2, Salient Trust Co Lta owns 105 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALIENT TRUST CO LTA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salient+trust+co+lta/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALIENT TRUST CO LTA
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,611,988 shares, 20.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
  2. Service Corp International (SCI) - 1,402,546 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,759 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 245,314 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,435 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 51,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 99,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 97.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALIENT TRUST CO LTA. Also check out:

1. SALIENT TRUST CO LTA's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALIENT TRUST CO LTA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALIENT TRUST CO LTA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALIENT TRUST CO LTA keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider