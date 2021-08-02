SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys TJX Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys TJX Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SlateStone Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Gold Trust, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SlateStone Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SlateStone Wealth, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SlateStone Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slatestone+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SlateStone Wealth, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,138 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,979 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,784 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 123,662 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  5. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 457,303 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.901700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 40,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 72,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $277.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.987000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $150.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Sold Out: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98.

Sold Out: Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of SlateStone Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. SlateStone Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SlateStone Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SlateStone Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SlateStone Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider