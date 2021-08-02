SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys TJX Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: TJX, SPHQ, ARKG, HYEM, BIZD, PINS, TWTR, DM, PAVE, IBMJ, IBMK, CRM, COIN, DEO, DFAC, IWV, ICE, SLGWF,
- Added Positions: FDX, SPY, CVX, ARKK, VBR, TDOC, HD, ABT, CMCSA, AMZN, NEE, RODM, IVOL, AMD, VYM, SE, DDOG, FB, SNOW, XLK, URI, NVDA, LULU, C, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, JPST, MA, IWF, JNJ, XSLV, RTX, JPM, GOOGL, QUAL, NKE, IWD, HON, EEM, SPAB, SHV, MRK, TIP, BABA, BIL, PG, SPDW, PFE, MSFT, ADP, QCOM, XBI, VOO, SPTM, SPEM, TGTX, GLD, FBND, XOM, TGT, BAC, BMY, CSX, PSNL, LLY, SBUX,
- Sold Out: NEA, APD, CPRT, LMT, PZA, CWCO, EFAV, SPLK,
For the details of SlateStone Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slatestone+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SlateStone Wealth, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,138 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,979 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,784 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 123,662 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 457,303 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.901700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 40,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 72,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $277.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.987000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $150.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.Sold Out: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98.Sold Out: Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO)
SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of SlateStone Wealth, LLC. Also check out:
1. SlateStone Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SlateStone Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SlateStone Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SlateStone Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment