SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys TJX Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: TJX, SPHQ, ARKG, HYEM, BIZD, PINS, TWTR, DM, PAVE, IBMJ, IBMK, CRM, COIN, DEO, DFAC, IWV, ICE, SLGWF,

TJX, SPHQ, ARKG, HYEM, BIZD, PINS, TWTR, DM, PAVE, IBMJ, IBMK, CRM, COIN, DEO, DFAC, IWV, ICE, SLGWF, Added Positions: FDX, SPY, CVX, ARKK, VBR, TDOC, HD, ABT, CMCSA, AMZN, NEE, RODM, IVOL, AMD, VYM, SE, DDOG, FB, SNOW, XLK, URI, NVDA, LULU, C, CSCO,

FDX, SPY, CVX, ARKK, VBR, TDOC, HD, ABT, CMCSA, AMZN, NEE, RODM, IVOL, AMD, VYM, SE, DDOG, FB, SNOW, XLK, URI, NVDA, LULU, C, CSCO, Reduced Positions: IAU, JPST, MA, IWF, JNJ, XSLV, RTX, JPM, GOOGL, QUAL, NKE, IWD, HON, EEM, SPAB, SHV, MRK, TIP, BABA, BIL, PG, SPDW, PFE, MSFT, ADP, QCOM, XBI, VOO, SPTM, SPEM, TGTX, GLD, FBND, XOM, TGT, BAC, BMY, CSX, PSNL, LLY, SBUX,

IAU, JPST, MA, IWF, JNJ, XSLV, RTX, JPM, GOOGL, QUAL, NKE, IWD, HON, EEM, SPAB, SHV, MRK, TIP, BABA, BIL, PG, SPDW, PFE, MSFT, ADP, QCOM, XBI, VOO, SPTM, SPEM, TGTX, GLD, FBND, XOM, TGT, BAC, BMY, CSX, PSNL, LLY, SBUX, Sold Out: NEA, APD, CPRT, LMT, PZA, CWCO, EFAV, SPLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Gold Trust, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SlateStone Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SlateStone Wealth, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SlateStone Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slatestone+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,138 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,979 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,784 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 123,662 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 457,303 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.901700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 40,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 72,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $277.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.987000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $150.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.4.