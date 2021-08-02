Logo
Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sun Life Financial Inc, Envestnet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
North Liberty, IA, based Investment company Hills Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Masimo Corp, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sun Life Financial Inc, Envestnet Inc, Merck Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hills Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Hills Bank & Trust Co owns 252 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HILLS BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hills+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HILLS BANK & TRUST CO
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 239,852 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 100,042 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,236 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,261 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 175,921 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.7, with an estimated average price of $64.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 177,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $274.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $719.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 453.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $53.43, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.862000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $168.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 117.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $146.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 55.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Sold Out: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $44.2.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $50.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $53.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of HILLS BANK & TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. HILLS BANK & TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HILLS BANK & TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HILLS BANK & TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HILLS BANK & TRUST CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

