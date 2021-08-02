Lipe & Dalton Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, TC Energy Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells United Rentals Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: ROK, ROG, USB, REGN, ADVM, PYPL, PKI, VCSY,

Syracuse, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rockwell Automation Inc, TC Energy Corp, Facebook Inc, Amgen Inc, Rogers Corp, sells United Rentals Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Biogen Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lipe & Dalton. As of 2021Q2, Lipe & Dalton owns 107 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,723 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,449 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 20,596 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 140,563 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,899 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $305.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 19,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.84 and $203.16, with an estimated average price of $190.98. The stock is now traded at around $192.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.572800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $577.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $273.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 844.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 44,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 496.95%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 1073.33%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $240.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.