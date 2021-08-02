Cambiar Investors Llc Buys Vipshop Holdings, Penn National Gaming Inc, SAP SE, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cambiar Investors Llc Buys Vipshop Holdings, Penn National Gaming Inc, SAP SE, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company Cambiar Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vipshop Holdings, Penn National Gaming Inc, SAP SE, GrafTech International, Mercury Systems Inc, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, American Express Co, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambiar Investors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cambiar Investors Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambiar+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 413,806 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
  2. SAP SE (SAP) - 623,849 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.69%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,458 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
  4. Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 1,753,143 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76%
  5. Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 1,090,735 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71%
New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,865,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 369,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 216,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $219.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 48,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 281,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ING Groep NV (ING)

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 306,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in SAP SE by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $143.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 623,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 1104.59%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,421,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.572800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 869,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 823,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $379.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 99,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WEX Inc (WEX)

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in WEX Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $187.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78.

Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Hub Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.28 and $74.44, with an estimated average price of $68.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC. Also check out:

1. CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider