Cambiar Investors Llc Buys Vipshop Holdings, Penn National Gaming Inc, SAP SE, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vipshop Holdings, Penn National Gaming Inc, SAP SE, GrafTech International, Mercury Systems Inc, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, American Express Co, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambiar Investors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cambiar Investors Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 413,806 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66% SAP SE (SAP) - 623,849 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,458 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 1,753,143 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 1,090,735 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71%

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,865,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 369,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 216,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $219.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 48,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 281,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 306,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in SAP SE by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $143.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 623,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 1104.59%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,421,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.572800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 869,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 823,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $379.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 99,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in WEX Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $187.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Hub Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.28 and $74.44, with an estimated average price of $68.11.