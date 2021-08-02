Cambiar Investors Llc Buys Vipshop Holdings, Penn National Gaming Inc, SAP SE, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

- New Purchases: VIPS, PENN, MRCY, IPGP, VNT, ING, AEIS, INNV, NTST, APR, TCBI, CMRX,
- Added Positions: SAP, EAF, USB, UBER, MA, BIIB, MMM, PFG, CL, LHX, BAX, LUV, BMY, AMZN, CTVA, INCY, TJX, PHG, GOOGL, SYY, WEX, SWKS, EXEL, RGA, CB, SRE, FISV, RTX, CNC, WTRG, UNP, LECO, LDOS, LW, AMH, JRVR, ULTA, SBNY, ACGL, DOX, MMS, BOKF, HRMY, DLB, AXS, FHN, EWBC, FNF, NNN, QRVO, EEFT, TTC, MDT, CSII, ON, ATO, HII, HUBB, STE, EBS, EPAY, BURL, TEL, AL, ICUI, AFG, COHU, EXPD, HAIN, QLTA, AGZ, NUVA, PGTI, BWXT, UCBI, UBSI, CATY, NVEE, DIOD, ENS, RNR, FAF, RMBS, HCSG, PSN, IDA, MWA, MRK, MMI,
- Reduced Positions: SWK, ITUB, AXP, ASML, SNN, BABA, YUMC, SAN, MRVL, FMS, TSM, GS, WELL, CGNT, CGNT, VICI, BBBY, BRKR, EFA, SWCH, MAN, KKR, UPS, CBT, FWRD, EPRT, ENV, NSP, PRFT, SAFM, WNS, ADI,
- Sold Out: AWK, KNX, AOS, V, CRL, HUBG, LMNX, ZLAB, PNM, ACWI,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 413,806 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
- SAP SE (SAP) - 623,849 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.69%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,458 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 1,753,143 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76%
- Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 1,090,735 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71%
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,865,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 369,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 216,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $219.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 48,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 281,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ING Groep NV (ING)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 306,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SAP SE (SAP)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in SAP SE by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $143.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 623,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 1104.59%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,421,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.572800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 869,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 823,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $379.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 99,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WEX Inc (WEX)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in WEX Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $187.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78.Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: Hub Group Inc (HUBG)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Hub Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.28 and $74.44, with an estimated average price of $68.11.
