Flossbach Von Storch Ag Buys Apple Inc, Amphenol Corp, Pinterest Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cologne, 2M, based Investment company Flossbach Von Storch Ag (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amphenol Corp, Pinterest Inc, Wix.com, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, The Home Depot Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flossbach Von Storch Ag. As of 2021Q2, Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 94 stocks with a total value of $33.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flossbach+von+storch+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,166,094 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 9,430,647 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 6,494,513 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  4. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 22,495,017 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.22%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,688,828 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 670,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $89.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 224,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Apple Inc by 265.47%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 6,935,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 7327.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 8,338,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 22,495,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 149.02%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32. The stock is now traded at around $301.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 3,141,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 1018.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $119.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,626,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 415,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.



