Trustcore Financial Services, Llc Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, AdaptHealth Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, HubSpot Inc, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, AdaptHealth Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Brookdale Senior Living Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc owns 1079 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 380,318 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 326,782 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 687,481 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.34% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 357,526 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 155,958 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 325,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.19%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 173,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 687,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 2812.24%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $598.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 121.88%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 570.84%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 589.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Middlesex Water Co. The sale prices were between $77.58 and $88, with an estimated average price of $82.71.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.