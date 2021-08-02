Greenhaven Associates Inc Buys ProShares Short QQQ, Sells Morgan Stanley, Deere, CF Industries Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PSQ,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short QQQ, sells Morgan Stanley, Deere, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 2,643,577 shares, 35.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 7,022,487 shares, 24.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 2,738,105 shares, 21.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 5,143,716 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 775,945 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.98%

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,005,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $92.8 and $108.38, with an estimated average price of $100.62.