Greenhaven Associates Inc Buys ProShares Short QQQ, Sells Morgan Stanley, Deere, CF Industries Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PSQ,
- Added Positions: SH,
- Reduced Positions: MS, CF, SCHW, BRK.B, LEA, BG, DHI, TOL, WHR, MDC,
- Sold Out: DE, PHM, OC, ALV,
For the details of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,
These are the top 5 holdings of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 2,643,577 shares, 35.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 7,022,487 shares, 24.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 2,738,105 shares, 21.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 5,143,716 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 775,945 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.98%
Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,005,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.Sold Out: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $92.8 and $108.38, with an estimated average price of $100.62.
