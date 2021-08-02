Mad River Investors Buys Sandstorm Gold, eBay Inc, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp

- New Purchases: SAND, EBAY,
- Added Positions: CACI,
- Reduced Positions: LSXMK, TPL, LBRDK, BRK.B, WPM, LBRDA, AC, LSXMA, HHC, NEA, CME, FWONK, BA, CBOE, ICE, FWONA,
For the details of MAD RIVER INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mad+river+investors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MAD RIVER INVESTORS
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 53,403 shares, 54.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 216,427 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 378,565 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 188,900 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- CACI International Inc (CACI) - 25,380 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
Mad River Investors initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 388,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Mad River Investors initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 36,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of MAD RIVER INVESTORS. Also check out:
1. MAD RIVER INVESTORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAD RIVER INVESTORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAD RIVER INVESTORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAD RIVER INVESTORS keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment