Mad River Investors Buys Sandstorm Gold, eBay Inc, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp

New Purchases: SAND, EBAY,

SAND, EBAY, Added Positions: CACI,

CACI, Reduced Positions: LSXMK, TPL, LBRDK, BRK.B, WPM, LBRDA, AC, LSXMA, HHC, NEA, CME, FWONK, BA, CBOE, ICE, FWONA,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sandstorm Gold, eBay Inc, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mad River Investors. As of 2021Q2, Mad River Investors owns 25 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAD RIVER INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mad+river+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 53,403 shares, 54.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 216,427 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 378,565 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 188,900 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 25,380 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 388,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mad River Investors initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 36,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.