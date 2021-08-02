BCGM Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Ac

- New Purchases: BBUS, JMST, KOMP, PJAN, ICSH, FPXI, BJUL, PAPR, NOC, SPHQ, EJAN, PMAR, PJUN, PAUG, POCT, HSY, PSEP, PFE,
- Added Positions: IVV, ISTB, FMB, SCHP, FIXD, SCHD, IXN, VBK, ARKK, KR, BRK.B, XOM, MSFT, AXON, GNTX, DHIL, SPY, FPI, FSLR, DIS, UNH, TJX, JPM, COG, CVS, VZ, DEO, FAST, MORN, AAPL, GILD, D, VCIT, IEMG, JPST, APD, DON,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, MTUM, RDVY, VO, SCHV, SLY, VOO, QUAL, USMV, IWY, EFAV, GOVT, EEMV, PZA, VTI, AMZN, BND, LLY, SIZE, VLUE, GNW, KO,
- Sold Out: KSU, BNDX, MGC,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,713 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.95%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) - 187,150 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 175,678 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,781 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 127,667 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.6 and $78.81, with an estimated average price of $76.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 187,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 101,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $64.249000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 34,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 27,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 51,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 503.02%. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.251500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $287.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $139.8 and $152.34, with an estimated average price of $147.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of BCGM Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
