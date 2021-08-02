Logo
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Ac

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BCGM Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Kansas City Southern during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCGM Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcgm+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCGM Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,713 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.95%
  2. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) - 187,150 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 175,678 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,781 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  5. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 127,667 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.6 and $78.81, with an estimated average price of $76.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 187,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 101,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $64.249000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 34,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 27,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 51,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 503.02%. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.251500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $287.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $139.8 and $152.34, with an estimated average price of $147.36.



