Skylands Capital, LLC Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Tuesday Morning Corp, PLBY Group Inc, Sells , Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Skylands Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Tuesday Morning Corp, PLBY Group Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Gibraltar Industries Inc, sells , Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skylands Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Skylands Capital, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $841 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Skylands Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skylands+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Skylands Capital, LLC
  1. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 290,445 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 408,620 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 283,175 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 726,500 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 407,950 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
New Purchase: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,137,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 116,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 273,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 195,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 105.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 120,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 95,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $170.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 306,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 115,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OSI Systems Inc (OSIS)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in OSI Systems Inc by 87.07%. The purchase prices were between $92.22 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $22.82.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.



