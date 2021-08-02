Skylands Capital, LLC Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Tuesday Morning Corp, PLBY Group Inc, Sells , Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc

- New Purchases: TUEM, PLBY, LCY, MUDS, MUDS, VTNR, FTHM, MATW, WHLR, CPNG, BWMN, HCKT, LULU, SMSI, ROCRU, DIDI, TR, BTTR,
- Added Positions: LOPE, ROCK, GLD, NSC, MP, CMCO, OSIS, CTSO, WAB, UNP, FMC, GPK, IMMR, UHAL, WSC, VRS, ENS, SCOR, BERY, POWW, NLS, MKTX, NVEE, CRWS, GBX, SIMO, NG,
- Reduced Positions: CCI, CCOI, SPGI, AMT, OC, AKAM, BRK.B, GOOGL, JYNT, FB, BECN, WIRE, V, CBOE, OSK, GTN, SRCL, WMB, CME, LOVE, WBA, DBI, SHW, BMY, TNC, BLK, RTX, ACCO, ICE, UPS, BRK.A, GOLD, EXP, SSNC, MCFT, NEM, C, HI, BC, ARCH, NOVT, NVEC, BOOT, VICI, NSP, SBAC, IWM, ABBV, AMZN, JPM, QQQ, VNT, GATX, TWTR, MCD, PCYO, RLGY, TGT, RJF, MKSI, GD, MA, CWST, WRK,
- Sold Out: MIK, TSC, AMD, WYNN, CYRX, SNAP, MSGS, TLRY, TLRY, ASUR, ENV, SAVE, AGC, SNDL,
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 290,445 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 408,620 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 283,175 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 726,500 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 407,950 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,137,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 116,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 273,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 215,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 195,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 105.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 120,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 95,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $170.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 306,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 115,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OSI Systems Inc (OSIS)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in OSI Systems Inc by 87.07%. The purchase prices were between $92.22 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (MIK)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $22.82.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.
