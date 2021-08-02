Logo
NEA Management Company, LLC Buys Bright Health Group Inc, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Coursera Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, Eargo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Timonium, MD, based Investment company NEA Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bright Health Group Inc, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, CVRx Inc, Annexon Inc, sells Coursera Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, Eargo Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NEA Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, NEA Management Company, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEA Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nea+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEA Management Company, LLC
  1. Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) - 218,212,128 shares, 48.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Coursera Inc (COUR) - 16,603,063 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.52%
  3. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 2,763,583 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
  4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 1,590,002 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. Desktop Metal Inc (DM) - 19,410,631 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.69%
New Purchase: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.77%. The holding were 218,212,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $20.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 7,703,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $208.021500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 560,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVRx Inc (CVRX)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $21.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,370,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Annexon Inc (ANNX)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Annexon Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,497,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,786,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98.

Sold Out: Millendo Therapeutics Inc (MLND)

NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $17.56.

Sold Out: DZS Inc (DZSI)

NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in DZS Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEA Management Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. NEA Management Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEA Management Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEA Management Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEA Management Company, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
