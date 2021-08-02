Logo
Novare Capital Management Llc Buys Vertiv Holdings Co, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Gladstone Capital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Novare Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vertiv Holdings Co, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, sells AbbVie Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Gladstone Capital Corp, Fidus Investment Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novare Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Novare Capital Management Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $895 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novare+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,138 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,185 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,914 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,684 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 264,649 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1%
New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 322,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 377,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.679000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 288,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 263,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 264,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.138300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 185,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 2060.83%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 93,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $719.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
