Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc Buys Lowe's Inc, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Boise Cascade Co, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Boise Cascade Co, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc . As of 2021Q2, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodard+%26+co+asset+management+group+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,375 shares, 39.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 50,599 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,538 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 40,705 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,344 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.04 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $227.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 491.25%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 8,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 121.21%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.987000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $187.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Boise Cascade Co. The sale prices were between $56.09 and $75.5, with an estimated average price of $64.76.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund. The sale prices were between $50.78 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $52.79.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Sold Out: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.41.

Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC . Also check out:

1. WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC keeps buying
