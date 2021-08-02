Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc Buys Lowe's Inc, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Boise Cascade Co, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: IWL, PAWZ, ENB, SPVU, NUE, LHX, PEP, EJAN, IJAN, DBJA, PJAN,
- Added Positions: LOW, ONEQ, VBR, AMGN, VXF, VWO, JNJ, DG, PG, BRK.B, BMY, EEM, AMT, GLD, VMC, MA, MSFT, BAC, MRK, INTC, HON, RSP, DUK, T, VOE,
- Reduced Positions: FB, IP, MGC, AAPL, MMM, CARR, XOM, SO, MPC, GOOG,
- Sold Out: BCC, NFLX, EZM, FVRR, LOGI, ALRM, IWR, BA, ARKK, ARKG, IWM,
These are the top 5 holdings of WOODARD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,375 shares, 39.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 50,599 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,538 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 40,705 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,344 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.04 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $227.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 491.25%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 8,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 121.21%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.987000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $187.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Boise Cascade Co. The sale prices were between $56.09 and $75.5, with an estimated average price of $64.76.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund. The sale prices were between $50.78 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $52.79.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.Sold Out: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.41.Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76.
