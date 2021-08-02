Florin Court Capital LLP Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: IYR, XLV, XLE, IDRV, IVE, REMX, THD, YOLO, THCX,

IYR, XLV, XLE, IDRV, IVE, REMX, THD, YOLO, THCX, Added Positions: MUB, TIP, XLF, XLC, VCSH, VTIP, BKLN, LIT, XLI, KSA, DVY, FIW, RWX, IPAY, VNM, IYT, CIBR, GREK, IBB, FAN, BLOK,

MUB, TIP, XLF, XLC, VCSH, VTIP, BKLN, LIT, XLI, KSA, DVY, FIW, RWX, IPAY, VNM, IYT, CIBR, GREK, IBB, FAN, BLOK, Reduced Positions: XLB, MJ,

XLB, MJ, Sold Out: XLY, JNK, HYG, XLP, ARKK, ICLN, EPU, TAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Florin Court Capital LLP. As of 2021Q2, Florin Court Capital LLP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 153,500 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 359.58% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 170,600 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 168,200 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 453,500 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.03% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 185,000 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.37%

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.92%. The holding were 170,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 83,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 186,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $47.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 44,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 359.58%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.429000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 153,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1358.70%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 68.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 453,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.64%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 72,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 259,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75.