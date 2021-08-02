Washburn Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, TJX Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: SHY, TJX, PAVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, TJX Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, JPMorgan Chase, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, DocuSign Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washburn Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Washburn Capital Management, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,064 shares, 16.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 55,712 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 70,186 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,070 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.47% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 39,695 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PAVmed Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.95 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8. The stock is now traded at around $250.643700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 33,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.985500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.