Washburn Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, TJX Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: SHY, TJX, PAVM,
- Added Positions: IYT, DIA, SPY, IJH, VB, VTI, IWM, JPM, ITB, MS, SOXX, PENN, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, DOCU, ETSY, SWKS, TSLA, AMZN, BA, ABBV, AAPL, QRVO, ADBE, QQEW, V, UNH, NVDA, GOOG, UPS, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, OKTA, MSFT, HD, SCHB, TIP, DIS, CHWY, ABT,
- Sold Out: BIV, SCHR, BSV, MRVL, ABNB, AMD, JNJ, CI,
For the details of WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washburn+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,064 shares, 16.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 55,712 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 70,186 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,070 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.47%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 39,695 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PAVmed Inc (PAVM)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PAVmed Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.95 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8. The stock is now traded at around $250.643700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 33,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.985500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment