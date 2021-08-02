Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: LRGE, XLI, XLB, NFJ, UPS, ESML, LULU, AMGN, MGM, RTX, BABA, ALC, AMLP, GE, VOD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Apple Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) - 606,828 shares, 31.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 135,321 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 122,833 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.09% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 47,452 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 56,732 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.54%. The holding were 606,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 47,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 56,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.213100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 108,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 118.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.41%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 120.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.11%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2694.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.