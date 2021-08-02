Logo
Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Apple Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opal+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) - 606,828 shares, 31.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 135,321 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 122,833 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.09%
  4. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 47,452 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 56,732 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.54%. The holding were 606,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 47,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 56,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.213100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 108,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 118.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.41%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 120.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.11%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2694.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.



