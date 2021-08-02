Dillon & Associates Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: GNRC, MMC,

GNRC, MMC, Added Positions: AMZN, REGN, PAYC, EEFT, ISRG, STZ, ADBE, CNI, CMCSA, RTX, CMG, HON, HBAN, JPM, MDLZ, MSFT, AMT, CRM,

AMZN, REGN, PAYC, EEFT, ISRG, STZ, ADBE, CNI, CMCSA, RTX, CMG, HON, HBAN, JPM, MDLZ, MSFT, AMT, CRM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CL, PAYX, SYK, MCD, JNJ, GOOG, MRK, HD, NEE, DEO, BMY, SYY, QCOM, BDX, UPS, WBA,

AAPL, CL, PAYX, SYK, MCD, JNJ, GOOG, MRK, HD, NEE, DEO, BMY, SYY, QCOM, BDX, UPS, WBA, Sold Out: BRK.B, HTLF, UNP,

Jackson, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dillon & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Dillon & Associates Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,590 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 96,682 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Visa Inc (V) - 115,914 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 93,865 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,940 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $401.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $577.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $619.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1874.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dillon & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Dillon & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82.

Dillon & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.