Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Iron Mountain Inc, Griffon Corp, Union Pacific Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Abbott Laboratories, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, sells Iron Mountain Inc, Griffon Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Mastercard Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc owns 149 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 201,921 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,818 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 384,250 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 78,379 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 26,378 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.544800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 43,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.10%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $270.251500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in PPL Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $234.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.