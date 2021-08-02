Logo
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northwest Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 607,022 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 59,405 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,343 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 39,697 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 106,265 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 607,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 34,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 48,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.953500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 73,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 37,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 270.04%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $193.32 and $226.27, with an estimated average price of $215.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
