Ycg, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Progressive Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Ycg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Progressive Corp, Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, HDFC Bank, sells CBRE Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Bank of America Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ycg, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ycg, Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YCG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ycg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YCG, LLC
  1. MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 129,644 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 186,512 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 172,246 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 223,716 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 336,534 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 106,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 369,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $619.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 44,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 143.82%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $434.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 37,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 210,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 577.98%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 113,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $89.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 239,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62.

Sold Out: Scully Royalty Ltd (SRL)

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in Scully Royalty Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of YCG, LLC. Also check out:

1. YCG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. YCG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. YCG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that YCG, LLC keeps buying
