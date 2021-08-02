Ycg, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Progressive Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: AAPL,
- Added Positions: PGR, ADBE, SPGI, HDB, VRSK, CSGP, MSFT, INTU, CL, CPRT, MMC, RACE, V, PEP, PG, UL,
- Reduced Positions: CBRE, SCHW, BAC, BKNG, WFC, JPM, MCO, BRK.A, GOOG, EFX, SYK, BDX, JNJ, USB,
- Sold Out: TJX, DIS, MKL, SRL,
For the details of YCG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ycg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of YCG, LLC
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 129,644 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 186,512 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 172,246 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 223,716 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 336,534 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
Ycg, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 106,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 369,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $619.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 44,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Ycg, Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 143.82%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $434.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 37,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 210,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Ycg, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 577.98%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 113,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Ycg, Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $89.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 239,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)
Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62.Sold Out: Scully Royalty Ltd (SRL)
Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in Scully Royalty Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.62.
