Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, eHealth Inc, iShares Gold Trust

JPUS, DFUS, DFAT, DFAC, DFAS, HUM, MOV, COMT, REET, FLRN, XSOE, NUSC, MYE, MEAR, IJJ, EMXC, IXUS, LHX, NVO, NVDA, FC, PRU, AMAT, SCHF, XLV, XLE, TTD, WFC, AWK, Added Positions: MBG, EFA, VIG, VTV, SCZ, VUG, IWF, IEMG, EMB, BIV, IWM, STIP, BND, IVW, ITOT, VTEB, VEA, JPM, SPYX, VB, BNDX, RSP, BRK.B, BKNG, XBI, DIA, TFI, CMCSA, XLY, TGT, TMO, TRV, CSCO, SDY, ADP, AMGN, VT, AXP, GOOG, T, AFL, D, TIP, ICF, INTU, INTC, ITW, GE, GGN, FB, AGG, LLY, NEE, ORCL, PFE, PM, PBI, GLD, CCI,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, , Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, eHealth Inc, iShares Gold Trust, AGCO Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modera Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Modera Wealth Management, LLC owns 241 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(MBG) - 7,025,524 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.98% JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 1,529,439 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 820,411 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 822,421 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,068,733 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 1,529,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,159,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,038,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,552,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 422,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $427.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 7,025,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 155.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 55.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.877000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.