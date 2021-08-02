Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, eHealth Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, eHealth Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, , Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, eHealth Inc, iShares Gold Trust, AGCO Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modera Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Modera Wealth Management, LLC owns 241 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Modera Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/modera+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Modera Wealth Management, LLC
  1. (MBG) - 7,025,524 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.98%
  2. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 1,529,439 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 820,411 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 822,421 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,068,733 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 1,529,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,159,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,038,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,552,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 422,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $427.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (MBG)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 7,025,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 155.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 55.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.877000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97.

Sold Out: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82.

Sold Out: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Modera Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Modera Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Modera Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Modera Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Modera Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider