Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, eHealth Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: JPUS, DFUS, DFAT, DFAC, DFAS, HUM, MOV, COMT, REET, FLRN, XSOE, NUSC, MYE, MEAR, IJJ, EMXC, IXUS, LHX, NVO, NVDA, FC, PRU, AMAT, SCHF, XLV, XLE, TTD, WFC, AWK,
- Added Positions: MBG, EFA, VIG, VTV, SCZ, VUG, IWF, IEMG, EMB, BIV, IWM, STIP, BND, IVW, ITOT, VTEB, VEA, JPM, SPYX, VB, BNDX, RSP, BRK.B, BKNG, XBI, DIA, TFI, CMCSA, XLY, TGT, TMO, TRV, CSCO, SDY, ADP, AMGN, VT, AXP, GOOG, T, AFL, D, TIP, ICF, INTU, INTC, ITW, GE, GGN, FB, AGG, LLY, NEE, ORCL, PFE, PM, PBI, GLD, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IWN, EFV, IWB, AAPL, IAU, VBR, CWB, JNJ, SUB, DE, ANVS, MSFT, VSS, PG, RWO, VGT, MUB, MMM, VCIT, IYH, BK, IWS, BA, QQQ, BMY, VBK, HON, FBHS, XOM, MDT, TSLA, TFC, UNH, ADBE, VDE, WMT, V, VZ, VNQ, IJT, ALRM, GOOGL, AMT, BDX, CPB, ICE, IBM, IBB, TJX, SUSA, GOVT, KSU, KMB, SPY, RWX, SLYV,
- Sold Out: EHTH, AGCO, IRBT, MDXG, NVS, RJF, RDS.A, VCSH, SCHX, SCHE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Modera Wealth Management, LLC
- (MBG) - 7,025,524 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.98%
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 1,529,439 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 820,411 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 822,421 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,068,733 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 1,529,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,159,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,038,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,552,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 422,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $427.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (MBG)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 7,025,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 155.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 55.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.877000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97.Sold Out: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82.Sold Out: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.
