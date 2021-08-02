U.S. Enterprises Seek Help from Cybersecurity Vendors to Fend Off Attacks

Enterprises in the U.S. are turning to cybersecurity providers offering best-of-breed technologies that can help them fend off cyberattacks from sophisticated criminals, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for the U.S. finds many cybersecurity services providers forming partnerships to bring customers the best defenses available. Many providers are building centers of excellence, intelligence labs and global security operations centers to bring new cyber-defense solutions to market and improve their services.

The U.S. is a lucrative market for attackers, notes Doug Saylors, co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity. “While some sophisticated attacks have been state sponsored, most of them have used ransomware and malware as a way to make money,” he says. “Smart U.S. enterprises are turning to cybersecurity solutions and services providers to fight these frequent attacks.”

The growing sophistication of attackers has driven enterprises and service providers to develop new strategies to reduce the number and severity of intrusions, the report adds. Cloud security services, zero-trust architecture and treat intelligence services are gaining traction in the U.S. market. Many U.S. organizations are turning to a zero-trust approach to identify users on their internal networks. Meeting this demand, security providers increasingly are leveraging a zero-trust architecture as a foundational element to their cybersecurity offerings.

Increasingly, service providers also are focusing on proactive cybersecurity approaches, instead of reactive ones, the report says. Vendors are combining real-time threat detection, enhanced visibility across the network and improved behavioral analysis of threat actors to provide advanced threat intelligence.

The report also sees U.S. enterprises adopting identity and access management (IAM) technologies to authenticate users and secure their IT assets. IAM technologies are moving beyond password management and are offering new flavors of IAM, including identity lifecycle management and privileged access management. In addition, customers are seeing benefits of cloud-based IAM services, including single sign-on services to office suites.

In addition, the report finds many U.S. enterprises see data loss prevention (DLP) as an essential piece of their cybersecurity defense. A comprehensive DLP solution provides complete visibility into all data on the network, whether in use, at rest or in motion.

Enterprises also are embracing advanced endpoint threat protection, detection and response services, the report says. Endpoint protection has become more important with mobile devices, laptops and Internet of Things devices increasingly used in the corporate environment. Endpoint security is available on-premises, as cloud-based services, and in some cases, as a hybrid model.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 100 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management; Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response; Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services; Managed Security Services for Large Accounts; and Managed Security Services for the Midmarket.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants and HCL and Wipro as Leaders in four. Accenture, Atos, Broadcom, Capgemini, Deloitte, DXC Technology and Infosys are named Leaders in three quadrants, and Check Point, OpenText, Secureworks, TCS, Trend Micro and Unisys are named Leaders in two.

Leaders in one quadrant are Alert Logic, AT&T, Cognizant, Crowdstrike, CyberArk, CyberProof, Digital Guardian, EY, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Herjavec Group, Kaspersky, LTI, McAfee, Microsoft, NTT, Okta, One Identity, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, PwC, Rapid7, RSA, SailPoint, Sophos, Tech Mahindra, Varonis and Verizon.

In addition, Cybereason, Micro Focus, NTT, Rapid7, TCS, Verizon and Zscaler were named Rising Stars—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Infosys, Tech+Mahindra and UST%2FCyberProof.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005627/en/