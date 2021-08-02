Altitude International Launches "Water To Africa" Initiative

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Altitude International Launches "Water To Africa" Initiative

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: "ALTD") has announced that it will begin deploying its Altitude Water systems to the parts of Africa that need clean drinking water the most. ALTD CEO Greg Breunich will personally oversee the opening phase of ALTD's "Water to Africa" mission when he arrives in Cameroon this month. The Company has just shipped four of its ozone purified air-to-water machines to Cameroon with the initial goal of providing immediate relief to hundreds of young Cameroonians who are crying out for clean water. ALTD also intends to demonstrate to African and World Organizations the efficacy of its technology and the reliability of the hardware and systems that are now being used by all five major branches of the US Military after stringent testing.

Contaminated drinking water has long been Africa's deadliest problem. It is estimated that 850,000 Africans die every year from diseases that are contracted directly from their drinking water, with babies under two being the most vulnerable. Despite these staggering numbers, no significant progress has been made towards ending this crisis or even in lessening its effects.

ALTD's Director of Community Outreach, Adrian Walton and newly named Advisory Board members Joakim and Yannick Noah and CEO Breunich are actively leading ALTD's "Water to Africa" efforts. The Noah's Arc Foundation has supplied the funding for the first four units going to Cameroon and Joakim and Yannick will be placing the machines in related sports academies and schools that are in dire need of clean drinking water.

"My father and I decided to get involved with ALTD not only because we see unlimited business potential, but even more so, to lend our support to the incredible good that Adrian and ALTD have set out to do. It's hard to describe how great it feels to work with a company and people like this. We are so thankful that we will have a chance to immediately impact my father's homeland of Cameroon, while showing the world that this a fight we can win. The fact that the US Department of Defense keeps increasing its orders for our machines says a ton about what our technology is capable of doing. I am now working hand-in-hand with NBA Africa and see great partnership possibilities emerging from the NBA' s mission in Africa and what ALTD is trying to accomplish. My father and I look forward to doing all we can to make ALTD's relief efforts a resounding success."

ALTD CEO Greg Breunich concluded, "Losing almost a million innocent African lives to bad drinking water every year is something that must be corrected NOW. Our groundbreaking ozone air-to-water systems get pure water to where there is no water and can hopefully lead a worldwide movement toward putting an end to this nightmare once and for all. We realize our technologies could never solve this crisis alone, but by raising awareness, supplying our machines, and rallying worldwide support, we believe we can start saving lives immediately."

Please visit the Company's new website ALTDint.com for updates on ALTD's potentially game changing mission to Africa as well as important developments involving all ALTD subsidiaries.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise.

Media contact:
Justin Baronoff
561-750-9800
[email protected].

favicon.png?sn=CL61756&sd=2021-08-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altitude-international-launches-water-to-africa-initiative-301346192.html

SOURCE Altitude International Holdings, Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL61756&Transmission_Id=202108021300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL61756&DateId=20210802
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment