Parnassus Comments on Capital One Financial

Our biggest winner was Capital One Financial ( COF, Financial). It contributed 67 basis points to the Fund’s return, as the stock jumped from $127.23 to $154.69, for a total return of 21.9%. Capital One is best known for its credit card business, but it offers a wide range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial customers. The stock soared after the company posted its third consecutive quarter of record profits, driven by the exceptionally strong credit profile of its customer base. A combination of government stimulus, loan forbearance and fewer opportunities to spend doubled savings rates for the average consumer, benefitting Capital One by nearly eliminating bad debt.

From the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 commentary.