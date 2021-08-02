Logo
Zazove Associates Llc Buys Skillz Inc, Landsea Homes Corp, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Sells GDL Fund, NovoCure, Microchip Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Zazove Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Skillz Inc, Landsea Homes Corp, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells GDL Fund, NovoCure, Microchip Technology Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zazove Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Zazove Associates Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zazove+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 1,019,252 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  2. Urban One Inc (UONEK) - 2,401,845 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  3. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,706,124 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32%
  4. Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) - 2,325,616 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
  5. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 500,000 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.271000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 150,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Landsea Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.221800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 318,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 289,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 52,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGIC)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NIMC)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.86 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $105.73. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 14,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,706,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: GDL Fund (GDL)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in GDL Fund. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.97.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Reduced: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)

Zazove Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 23.78%. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $6.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Zazove Associates Llc still held 27,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
