Zazove Associates Llc Buys Skillz Inc, Landsea Homes Corp, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Sells GDL Fund, NovoCure, Microchip Technology Inc

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Skillz Inc, Landsea Homes Corp, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells GDL Fund, NovoCure, Microchip Technology Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zazove Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Zazove Associates Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 1,019,252 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Urban One Inc (UONEK) - 2,401,845 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,706,124 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32% Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) - 2,325,616 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6% Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 500,000 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.271000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 150,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Landsea Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.221800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 318,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 289,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 52,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.86 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $105.73. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 14,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,706,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in GDL Fund. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.97.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Zazove Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 23.78%. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $6.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Zazove Associates Llc still held 27,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.