KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces 2021 Annual Meeting

KNOT Offshore Partners LP ( NYSE:KNOP, Financial) (“the Partnership”) advises that its 2021 Annual Meeting will be held on September 16, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to August 12, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2021 Annual Meeting will be held at One Elmfield Park, Bromley, BR1 1LU, United Kingdom at 12:30 pm UK time.1

1 Based on any regulations or recommendations by local public health authorities, the Annual Meeting location may be changed, or the Annual Meeting may be held by means of remote communication. We will announce any alternative arrangements for the Annual Meeting by press release in advance of the Annual Meeting.

