SUMR Brands Expands Product Team

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands (“SUMR Brands” or the "Company") ( SUMR), a global leader in premium juvenile products, announced today that Michael Silverman and Kim Ashley have joined the Company as Vice Presidents of Product. Michael will be primarily responsible for conceiving and executing the Company’s new pet brand while supporting juvenile and managing the Company’s product development team. Kim will be primarily responsible for driving growth in SUMR’s juvenile categories and will manage SUMR’s fashion team.

“I am excited that both Michael and Kim have joined the team,” said CEO, Stuart Noyes. “Together, they bring strength, leadership and deep experience in the pet and juvenile categories. They will strengthen our brands through intelligent product strategy and innovation, and further our mission to develop the best products for the love of families.”

Michael has broad experience in the product area, including within the pet, baby, home décor and garment categories. While at Bradshaw Home, Central Garden & Pet, SureFit, and Baby Togs to name a few, he led product development and project management teams and has expertise in global sourcing, licensing, digital marketing, and trade show management.

Kim comes to SUMR Brands with 14 years of experience at Dorel Juvenile, where she executed successful global product strategies in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Greater East Asia. As a product inventor and product development expert, Kim will bring enthusiasm and a focused vision to SUMR Brands.

“Today’s organizational announcement is another building block in our Company’s transformational journey, and I look forward to working with Michael and Kim to drive growth and value for all our stakeholders,” said Noyes.

About SUMR Brands
Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile brands driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better by selling proprietary, innovative products across several core categories. For more information about the Company, please visit www.sumrbrands.com.

Company Contact:
Chris Witty
Investor Relations
646-438-9385
[email protected]

