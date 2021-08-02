Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Owens & Minor Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

- New Purchases: IGV, BX, SPHQ, QUS, COST, LLY, EPAM, QVAL, QQQJ, ICSH, GSLC, EBLU, DIA, ADI, CSCO, FDX, HUM, MDT, PFE, XLNX, PNC, NKE, FNDC, CVS, SLYG, QLD, MORT, PG, DFAT, IIIV, PSX, PRU, DG, TXN, PHUN,
- Added Positions: IEFA, RSP, IWM, VTWO, IVV, AAPL, VNQ, IEMG, HDV, DVY, VYM, XLV, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, QQQ, GLD, V, JPM, MSFT, MRK, JNJ, SPY, PEP, SCHF, WMT, VT, FB, VZ, MUB, VIG, VOO, ABBV, MA, BMY, CVX, GE, INTC, RF, SO, T, HD, ABT, BA, PM, KO, STZ, DUK, RTX, IDV, HON, IBM, LUV, MCD, ORCL, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: VTEB, OMI, AOA, PNFP, IVW, VCSH, BSV, AOR, IJK, IVE, SCHX, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, SCHA, PYPL,
- Sold Out: BND, HYD, JPST, SCHE, VMBS,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,343,454 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 467,763 shares, 19.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 753,220 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 647,614 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 451,622 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.803100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.521900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $428.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $246.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 465,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 110,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 96.41%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 57,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 86,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 125,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.441500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 62,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.Reduced: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.97%. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 40,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 56.55%. The sale prices were between $30.73 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.195800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 39,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 30.86%. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 18,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.
