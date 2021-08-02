Logo
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Owens & Minor Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Owens & Minor Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc owns 165 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lbmc+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,343,454 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 467,763 shares, 19.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 753,220 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 647,614 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 451,622 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.803100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.521900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $428.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $246.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 465,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 110,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 96.41%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 57,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 86,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 125,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.441500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 62,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Reduced: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.97%. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 40,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 56.55%. The sale prices were between $30.73 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.195800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 39,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 30.86%. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 18,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
