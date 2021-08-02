Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: LDSF, MINC, HSRT, EWJ, DRIV, IDHQ, LVHD, ONEV, MDYV, PFM, XMVM, COIN, OGN, HTRB, BSCN, AWK, PFX, 6CL0, OMF, SHOP, NUSI, RNRG, SMMD, XMHQ, CME, EPD, IRM, O, XLNX, NCZ, MAIN, NTG, GLPI, MMQ, CCIV, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, BSCO, FAAR, FPEI, FTGC, HYGH, IWF, KNG, LIT, MUST, NFLT, SMOG, SPLB, AAP, ALGN, ADSK, BXP, BDN, XEC, INGR, CXW, HMC, IDXX, ILMN, IP, ISRG, KR, MAR, MCK, NFG, NGG, NOC, PXD, BKNG, POWW, GL, TTE, VMC, WRE, NCV, TNL, TMUS, BGS, DISCK, APO, ESRT, RACE, TTD, APRN, SPOT, UPWK, ETRN, GTX, FYBR, OTLY, TPST, ARKK, ARKW, BLHY, BNDX, BSCP, BUG, CZA, EBND, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDX, GIGB, GSSC, GSY, HMOP, HYXU, IEF, IYLD, KARS, PBP, PDP, PFFR, POTX, SCHB, SCHD, SCZ, SPAK, SPIP, TFI, TQQQ, UPRO, VOE, VTEB, VTIP, XLB, XLI,

SPY, FTCS, FVD, EEMV, USMV, FPX, VIAC, ANTM, BAB, VOO, VNCE, PLTR, QYLD, HIG, RSP, XLRE, JPM, MRK, DIS, PHM, VSH, CGW, IJH, IXUS, JKG, SPSB, CLX, NVDA, ET, PM, FB, AAL, GOOG, AOA, BKLN, IVV, IWM, JKI, QQQ, SPYV, VTI, MMM, ACN, AMD, AXP, AMGN, BLK, DUK, ECL, EL, XOM, GOOGL, MLHR, IBM, IAG, MFC, MU, PFE, PG, QDEL, CRM, SWN, TSM, TGT, USB, WGO, SMFG, LULU, NXPI, ABBV, PYPL, DOCU, ABNB, AOR, EEM, EMB, IWD, MTUM, PEY, SPAB, SPYD, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AMT, ABC, NLY, BDX, BRK.B, CI, COP, DHR, ENB, EXC, GD, GSK, LH, MET, ORCL, PPL, LIN, PRU, PEG, STX, SRE, SIRI, TRV, SBUX, TXN, UPS, WBA, WDC, WMB, WEC, GDV, MA, DAL, MSCI, V, AGNC, OXLC, KMI, NOW, ZTS, XHR, SND, RVLV, OTIS, BSCL, EFA, FDM, ITOT, IYW, PZA, QTEC, SPYG, TIP, VIG, VNQ, XLY, XMLV, Reduced Positions: PFF, FEZ, AMZN, SPEM, AGG, DVY, IYF, IFF, HDV, FMB, MUB, IVE, IJR, HFRO, T, KPTI, GNL, CVS, AMZA, VEA, CSCO, C, HQH, TSLA, JD, ITA, VMBS, BMY, FDX, GILD, MCD, MSFT, VZ, VOD, L, AVK, JDD, WIW, BX, GER, BSCM, FDN, HYG, IWY, LQD, SDY, VNLA, CB, AEM, MO, AMKR, AZN, ADP, TFC, BAC, GOLD, SCHW, CMCSA, EMN, ETN, EMR, NEE, GBX, HON, ICE, KIM, LEN, MDT, NEM, PNC, PAAS, PSEC, QCOM, TJX, TMO, UNP, VTR, EMD, ETW, PNNT, TEL, FNV, OCSL, OPI, AVGO, BCX, VER, APTV, HTA, NRZ, LIND, DOC, IRT, FSK, SNR, TDOC, AFIN, ILPT, CHWY, ACWV, CACG, IGIB, DGRO, DVYE, FLOT, FNDF, GDX, GDXJ, IDV, IWV, JETS, NEAR, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHP, SCHX, SHY, SPLV, VBR, VCIT, VDE, VHT, VIS, VV, VWO, XBI, XLK, XLV, XOP, FCCY, APD, ALL, AIG, BK, CMS, CSL, CCL, CAT, COST, DHI, DD, EOG, EIX, FDS, IT, GIS, GS, HAL, HPQ, CEQP, JCI, KEY, MDLZ, LVS, LOW, MGA, VTRS, OXY, PCAR, PPG, PKG, PVH, PGR, ROK, RDS.A, SNY, SWIR, SONY, RTX, UNH, WFC, ACM, ULTA, VRSK, DG, INN, MOS, ZNGA, PSX, CDW, SYF, AINC, RMR, IR, NIO, PINS, ALC, ZM, UBER, BNTX, DKNG, FIVG, HEFA, IAU, IEFA, IJT, SPIB, USVM, VB, VCSH, VFH, VGT, VNQI, VTV, VYM, XLF, XLU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owns 797 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,317 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 242,289 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.38% Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 254,174 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 103,056 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,407 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 285,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.5 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $48.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $41.16, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.811700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $29 and $31.47, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.719100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 103,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 71,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.539800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1949.20%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 1700.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $46.09 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $42.67 and $47.75, with an estimated average price of $45.89.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58.91%. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 52,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 71.72%. The sale prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 16,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.72%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3335.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 1,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.