Trust Co Of Virginia Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, American Vanguard Corp

Investment company Trust Co Of Virginia Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Zoetis Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, American Vanguard Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Virginia . As of 2021Q2, Trust Co Of Virginia owns 185 stocks with a total value of $902 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,638 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 160,149 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 168,427 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,363 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,978 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 54,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $206.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 78,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $487.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 28,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 62,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $147.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 82,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 49,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 295.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.240100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66.