Trust Co Of Virginia Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, American Vanguard Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trust Co Of Virginia (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Zoetis Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, American Vanguard Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Virginia . As of 2021Q2, Trust Co Of Virginia owns 185 stocks with a total value of $902 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+virginia+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,638 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 160,149 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 168,427 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,363 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,978 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 54,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $206.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 78,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $487.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 28,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 62,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $147.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 82,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 49,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 295.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.240100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA . Also check out:

1. TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA 's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA keeps buying
