Trust Co Of Virginia Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, American Vanguard Corp

- New Purchases: SPY, TROW, AVGO, ZTS, WM, APTV, FOXA, IEFA, IXUS, RGCO, IBMK, NEE, ADBE, IBDO, IBDQ, VNO, UNB, OGN, DVY, IBDN,
- Added Positions: VCIT, VMBS, GVI, QLTA, VONG, VCLT, TRP, NVS, ABT, CSCO, MAS, NOC, WFC, XLP, XLE, XLC, ABBV, WMT, ITW, BK, AEP, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, VB, MSFT, VO, BLK, IVV, JPM, HD, XLF, CSX, T, IWM, BRK.B, MCD, XLK, MDLZ, USB, IWR, XLY, NSC, UNP, VZ, MUB, VEA, VT, XLB, XLI, XOM, AAP, BMY, KO, CL, COST, IRM, DE, ORCL, AJG, TFC, BAC, PRU, COF, KMB, HSY, GOOG, DOV, IWP, MAR, IWC, GPN, ICF, BND, PYPL,
- Sold Out: RTX, AVD, CBRL, SO, YUM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,638 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 160,149 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 168,427 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,363 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,978 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 54,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $206.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 78,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $487.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 28,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 62,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $147.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 82,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 49,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 295.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.240100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.Sold Out: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $19.03.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66.
