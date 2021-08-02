Logo
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sells Visa Inc, JM Smucker Co, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbia, MO, based Investment company Shelter Mutual Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Visa Inc, JM Smucker Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Enbridge Inc, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owns 50 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelter+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co
  1. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 361,100 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 46 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 61,610 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.01%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 171,275 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 61,620 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 171,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 82,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. Also check out:

1. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shelter Mutual Insurance Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
