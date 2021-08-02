Hanson McClain, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Abbott Laboratories

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Abbott Laboratories, Main Street Capital Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson McClain, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hanson McClain, Inc. owns 1605 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,661,762 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 6,004,620 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 4,830,192 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,289,690 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 9,560,169 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 445,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 856,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 868,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 343,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 224,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 143,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 104.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.229000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 645,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117687.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 592,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1616.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 123,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 815,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1607.34%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 107982.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 107,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Airgain Inc. The sale prices were between $18.04 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $20.62.