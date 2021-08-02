Logo
Hanson McClain, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Hanson McClain, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Abbott Laboratories, Main Street Capital Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson McClain, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hanson McClain, Inc. owns 1605 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hanson McClain, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanson+mcclain%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanson McClain, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,661,762 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 6,004,620 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 4,830,192 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,289,690 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 9,560,169 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 445,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 856,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 868,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 343,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 224,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 143,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 104.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.229000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 645,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117687.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 592,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1616.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 123,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 815,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1607.34%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 107982.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 107,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Sold Out: Airgain Inc (AIRG)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Airgain Inc. The sale prices were between $18.04 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $20.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hanson McClain, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hanson McClain, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hanson McClain, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hanson McClain, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hanson McClain, Inc. keeps buying
