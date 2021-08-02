Hanson McClain, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: IJJ, DFAU, DFAC, JAGG, AVUV, RAVI, USIG, DFAT, QDF, IQDF, HYGV, DFAS, FQAL, SPHQ, DFAI, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, INTF, LRGF, IBDP, RDIV, SMLF, AVEM, ICSH, DFAE, IDEV, LVHD, IVLU, MDYV, COIN, BNDW, FALN, FVAL, GNMA, TILT, XSHD, AOS, AES, AAP, AEE, AMT, AMP, ARNA, BLDP, LCTX, BXP, BDN, CTSH, LIVN, DRD, DRI, EXPE, PFC, GSBC, HRB, SVC, INCY, ISIG, JBHT, LEG, MDU, MTW, MFC, SPGI, MPW, MUR, OMC, OEG, OTEX, PPG, ALTO, PH, PNW, PLUG, PSEC, SBR, SCCO, SPPI, SPWR, UAA, X, VVI, WRE, WSO, WRI, WIT, WWW, WYNN, XOMA, RFI, ASG, HQH, MMU, MHF, MYC, MQT, NIM, VMO, NAD, NVG, NEA, AVK, BHK, HYT, GDV, ETO, EFT, ETV, PLM, TNL, HTGC, WLDN, JAZZ, DEX, FERG, GTTN, KNDI, AYTU, STLA, GBOX, BBN, PHYS, XSPA, APO, MARA, 6CL0, PPTA, PANW, WDAY, PCSA, GGZ, SYF, OGI, OCGN, SENS, EVH, FCPT, TWLO, CVNA, EYEN, TLRY, TLRY, SONO, TWST, NRGX, CRWD, GRUB, DLY, UWMC, UWMC, TMBR, 4LRA, PSTX, 41W0, DCT, NDMO, EQOS, TTCF, GATO, YSACU, ASPL, AFRM, RBLX, BFLY, REVHU, RTPYU, NVVE, MBTCU, ALKT, APP, HNST, GTX, OGN, VMEO, PTRA, MCW, MMAT, ACES, ACWF, AFK, ARKF, ARKQ, BAR, BBH, BETZ, BIL, BITQ, BLCN, BSEP, CNBS, CNRG, COPX, DBEF, DES, DIAL, DTN, EMGF, ENFR, FAAR, FCOM, FENY, FLTB, FNDB, FNDC, FNY, FPE, FTLS, GQRE, GSG, HAIL, HDEF, HNDL, HTRB, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, IBMJ, IBMK, IBML, IBND, IDRV, IEFN, IGM, INDY, IOO, IRBO, ITE, IUSB, IVOG, IWL, JMBS, JPIB, MAGA, MBG, MINC, MOAT, OILK, ONEQ, PBD, PDN, PFM, POTX, PRNT, PSJ, PSL, PUTW, PWZ, PXH, PYZ, QARP, QQQM, REET, REMX, SCHD, SCHO, SGOL, SJNK, SMOG, SPLG, TLTD, TLTE, UGA, UYG, VCLT, VIXY, VOOG, VTWG, VTWV, VWOB, XOP, XTN, YOLO,
- Added Positions: BND, VONV, BSV, SPYV, GOVT, SPDW, SPYG, MBB, ISTB, VO, IWF, VIGI, IJR, IVV, IVW, VUG, SPEM, PM, AAPL, IWD, IJH, SUB, MO, MDLZ, BIV, SCHX, T, ICE, PNC, SIVB, IVE, IXUS, MUB, SHY, SLYV, ADBE, BAC, BDX, HD, LMT, MHK, ROST, SBUX, UNH, VLO, BABA, KHC, YUMC, EFA, FIXD, FLGE, ISCF, IUSG, SCHA, SCZ, SPSM, VCSH, ABB, PLD, ASML, ACN, AMD, AFL, AMZN, AXP, AWR, GNSS, ADI, AON, AIRC, ARCC, AJG, AZN, AVA, TFC, BCE, BAX, BBY, BA, BSX, BTI, VIAC, CWT, CSWC, CMO, CCL, CAT, LUMN, SCHW, CVX, CI, CSCO, CMCSA, CAG, ED, COST, DHR, DE, DEO, DISCA, DUK, EOG, ETN, EMR, ENB, EPD, EXC, FDX, GE, GIS, GPC, GOOGL, HAS, HSY, HEP, IBM, IP, JBLU, KSU, KEY, LEN, MRO, MMC, MCK, MDT, MRK, MIDD, NRP, NYCB, NOK, NOC, NWN, NVS, NVO, ORCL, PBR, PRU, PEG, PSA, QCOM, RWT, BB, ROK, RCL, SAP, SNY, SONY, SYK, SPH, TSM, XPER, TMO, TTE, UPS, VGR, VTR, VZ, VMC, DIS, WM, WFC, WMB, WGO, WEC, LEN.B, CEF, BTO, MYI, VGM, EVV, NAC, FTF, BLW, JTA, ETG, UTF, FEN, ETW, SQM, DAL, BX, LULU, CIM, ARR, V, WKHS, SIX, SBRA, APTS, KMI, SAND, ORC, ZNGA, YELP, PSX, FB, TWTR, AMC, GOOG, FSK, AVNS, UNIT, TDOC, PYPL, PAVM, FHB, ASIX, LW, BHF, DOCU, REZI, FOXA, ALC, CRNC, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, CCIV, FSR, OPEN, ANGL, AOA, AOR, ARKK, ARKW, BLV, BOND, BWX, CGW, CMF, DBC, DGRO, DGS, DIG, DJP, DON, EEM, EMB, EMQQ, FBND, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, GDX, GLD, GVI, HEWJ, HYG, HYLB, IBB, ICVT, IDU, IDV, IEFA, IJK, IMTM, IQLT, IWC, IWO, IWR, IYE, IYH, IYW, JKI, JNK, JPIN, KRE, LIT, MDYG, MGK, MJ, MTUM, PCY, PGX, RODM, SCHB, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHG, SCHR, SCHZ, SDY, SLV, SPLV, TLT, TOTL, UNG, USRT, VCIT, VFH, VGK, VIG, VNQI, VOE, VOX, VPU, VT, VTWO, VV, VXF, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, JPST, IAGG, QUAL, DIA, ITOT, PRF, VBR, MSFT, IWM, O, WPC, QQQ, ABT, MAIN, SPTM, VNQ, BRK.B, CHD, FISV, INTC, NKE, PG, UNP, SPAB, VBK, VXUS, VYM, A, ABR, ADP, CP, KO, LLY, IDA, JPM, JNJ, KMB, MCD, WAB, ABBV, LBRDK, FTV, BNDX, DLS, IAU, IWN, MDY, SHM, SPIB, SPIP, VOO, VOT, VTV, MMM, SRPT, ATVI, APD, LNT, AEP, AMGN, AMAT, RIOT, BP, BOH, GOLD, BIIB, BMRN, BMY, CVS, C, CLX, CGNX, CL, DXC, COP, CNSL, STZ, GLW, CCI, DOV, DD, EW, EA, OVV, ESS, FE, FL, F, BEN, FCX, GPS, GILD, GSK, HAL, HPQ, HON, HUM, ITW, SJM, JKHY, K, KR, LRCX, LVS, LECO, LNC, LGF.B, LOW, MAS, MKC, MET, MU, TAP, MSI, VTRS, NVDA, NP, NEM, ES, OXY, PCG, PKG, PAYX, PFE, RRD, RYN, RF, RDS.A, SJW, SGMO, SLB, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SWBI, SO, LUV, TRV, RGR, NLOK, TJX, TGT, TOL, TRP, RIG, UAL, USB, UDR, RTX, VFC, VOD, WBA, ANTM, EVRG, WY, XRX, YUM, ZBH, LMNR, ET, RDS.B, POR, MA, OC, BR, AWK, TDC, CRDF, CHTR, PDM, GNRC, NXPI, GM, TROX, MOS, MPC, FBHS, ENPH, ZTS, HASI, MBII, CXP, KPTI, AAL, CGC, KEYS, ETSY, SHOP, CC, HPE, SQ, EDIT, UA, NTNX, AA, IIPR, HGV, LGF.A, BKR, ROKU, XERS, NIO, MRNA, DOW, ZM, UBER, CTVA, PTON, CURI, CURI, BEAM, ARNC, NKLA, LI, AOUT, QS, AOK, AOM, BLOK, IGIB, DGRW, EWX, FDL, FHLC, IEI, IEO, IJT, JETS, JPEM, PFF, QAI, SCHH, SCHV, SDOG, SIVR, SLY, SPYD, TIP, USMV, VB, VDE, VLUE, VSS, VXX, XLU,
- Sold Out: JEF, ALB, ALGN, ABC, ARKR, AZO, BIO, CF, CHRW, CRH, FUN, CRNT, XEC, CBB, CINF, COLB, FIX, VALE, DXCM, DKS, DLTR, EDAP, EQR, RE, FMC, FITB, GNTX, ING, IPAR, ISRG, MGA, MNKD, MDP, VIVO, MCO, OCN, PZZA, PVH, DGX, REGN, ROL, SEE, SYNL, SNPS, TTWO, TSCO, UHS, VAR, WHR, AUY, SPB, NEO, TDG, LL, FCAM, HI, WD5A, FPR, TRCH, CVE, CEM, LYB, HEAR, HHC, VC, 9MIB, TYME, V9G, GHY, GWPH, ARCT, ESPR, QTS, HLT, GRUB, PAHC, AKTS, LPTX, CDK, AIRG, PK, SNDR, ATUS, HFRO, M44, ENTX, COLD, AY2, PRSP, BJ, FTCH, GOSS, TCRR, SOLY, SWAV, 0JAU, SNDL, SSPK, VIR, RNA, ACI, AKUS, FSKR, LMND, IAC, PSTH, SKLZ, ACWI, HEFA, HYMB, QVAL, USO,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,661,762 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 6,004,620 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 4,830,192 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,289,690 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 9,560,169 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 445,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 856,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 868,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 343,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 224,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 143,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 104.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.229000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 645,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117687.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 592,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1616.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 123,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 815,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1607.34%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 107982.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 107,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72.Sold Out: (VAR)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.Sold Out: Airgain Inc (AIRG)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Airgain Inc. The sale prices were between $18.04 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $20.62.
