Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets M

These are the top 5 holdings of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 234,452 shares, 57.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 608,683 shares, 26.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 327,380 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 600 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio.
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 16,000 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio.
Shelter Ins Retirement Plan initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 57.92%. The holding were 234,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Shelter Ins Retirement Plan initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.19%. The holding were 608,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Shelter Ins Retirement Plan initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.6%. The holding were 327,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.
