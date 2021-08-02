Logo
Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets M

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbia, MO, based Investment company Shelter Ins Retirement Plan (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. As of 2021Q2, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owns 8 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelter+ins+retirement+plan/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 234,452 shares, 57.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 608,683 shares, 26.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 327,380 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 600 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 16,000 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 57.92%. The holding were 234,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.19%. The holding were 608,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.6%. The holding were 327,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. Also check out:

1. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shelter Ins Retirement Plan keeps buying
