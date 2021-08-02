Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Roku Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Dollar General Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Roku Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Dollar General Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Roku Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Dollar General Corp, Novartis AG, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. owns 299 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+investment+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 1,295,434 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 464,510 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 789,135 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  4. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 207,733 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 234,309 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 174,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 61,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $68.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.490900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 155,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 197.97%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $426.459400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 76.88%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $206.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $338.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $296.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Snap Inc by 209.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.

Sold Out: NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.06 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $23.46.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.. Also check out:

1. BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider