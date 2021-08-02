Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Roku Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Dollar General Corp

- New Purchases: ICSH, GSY, ESML, SCCO, OSTK, JPUS, JMST, MU, SPOT, SCHX, VB, ABNB, UGI, PANW, NWL, LAMR, AB,
- Added Positions: XLI, ROKU, MTD, JPST, ROST, TROW, ULTA, MS, ADBE, VEA, ARKK, TJX, DOCU, SNAP, AMD, GOOGL, AMZN, PINS, VEEV, SHY, GILD, TTD, AMAT, SRVR, USB, CAT, AVGO, BKNG, VWO, PACB, OKTA, TMO, SGEN, NVR, NVDA, NOW, SHOP, SQ, SYK, TNDM, TXN, ZS, TWLO, TWTR, UNP, UNH, WY, Z, ZM, BIIB, GM, CRWD, GLW, DRI, NVTA, NOC, DIS, IGSB, ETN, DUK, ATVI, MGNI, MTOR, DOW, NET, TFC, DDOG, CMCSA, TGT, BSV, TECH, BRK.B, AIZ, ALNY, ACN, TDY, EW, TSM, ENB, SPY, GS, HAS, ISRG, AGG, SE, HYG, IBB, AOM, PEP, LMT, MRNA,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, ADP, DG, AMGN, NVS, IJR, BABA, VTI, MA, AAPL, CGNX, DHR, VIG, BA, JNJ, ABMD, IBP, IDXX, DXCM, HSIC, BF.B, RTX, CIEN, MMM, NEOG, VZ, ADI, NVO, SBUX, ILMN, WSM, HON, XLNX, IVV, FIS, XOM, DPZ, T, BAC, VRTX, UPS, TRV, STT, SPLK, CRM, OLLI, NEE, MRK, KMB, JCI, IWM, ACWI, CCI, IVZ, D, INTU, VNQ, SMG, SO, GLD, AUB, DE, SIVB, DEO, UL, PEG, GE, AZN, ARCC, GD, VTRS, WHR, MO, WPC, AYX, YUM, ZTS, BOOT, KO, CME, CL, COP, KMI, LLY, BMY, MCD, MRCY, MDLZ, MCO, COST, NKE, BX, EMR, NUE, IBM, ORCL, PFE, PM, PFS, BDX,
- Sold Out: EFAV, CB, C, DD, WBA, LYB, PNR, NGM, ITUB,
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 1,295,434 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 464,510 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 789,135 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 207,733 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 234,309 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 174,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 61,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $68.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.490900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 155,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 197.97%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $426.459400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 76.88%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $206.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $338.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $296.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Snap Inc by 209.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.Sold Out: NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.06 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $23.46.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.
