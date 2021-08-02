Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc Buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Eltek

- New Purchases: GIGB, SDG, NULG, ESML, COWZ, FRTY, AGOX, DVOL, NUBD, HTRB, KRMA, EVX, GRNB, EAGG, ESGG, SCHG, SCHD, IVW, COST, EL, GOOG, HD, TXN, GOOGL, GOVT, V, RDIV, EEMV, HON, UNP, INTC, OIH, BDX, RYU, SRLN, DAVA, WIX, IMAX, GD, SID, CVX, ARKQ, OGN, CLNE, PFF, PPA, IBM, FCEL,
- Added Positions: BOND, RDVY, VV, SCHF, LMBS, SCHR, ARKK, ANGL,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, VSDA, ACWV, SPEM,
- Sold Out: ELTK, WDAY, AAP, QDEL, CHRS,
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 237,768 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB) - 312,844 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 256,598 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 180,165 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 62,650 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $52.95 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.455600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 312,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.539200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 80,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.792000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 120,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 186,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 143,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 154,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Eltek Ltd (ELTK)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eltek Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $5.93.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.Sold Out: Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $12.95 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $14.16.
