Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc Buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Eltek

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Eltek, Workday Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEST GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+group+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARVEST GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 237,768 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
  2. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB) - 312,844 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 256,598 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  4. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 180,165 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
  5. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 62,650 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $52.95 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.455600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 312,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.539200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 80,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.792000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 120,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 186,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 143,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 154,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Eltek Ltd (ELTK)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eltek Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $5.93.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06.

Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Sold Out: Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $12.95 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $14.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARVEST GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. HARVEST GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARVEST GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARVEST GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARVEST GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
