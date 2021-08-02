J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. Buys Target Corp, Fiserv Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, S&P Global Inc, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: TGT, IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, PEP, ATOS,

TGT, IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, PEP, ATOS, Added Positions: FISV, CI, T, JNJ, QCOM, TIP, CSCO, GE, INTC, MRK, QQQ,

FISV, CI, T, JNJ, QCOM, TIP, CSCO, GE, INTC, MRK, QQQ, Reduced Positions: SPR, BA, GILD, GOOG, DAL, SPGI, FB, NEE, XOM, IBM, WFC, HYG, PM, AMCR, IGIB, IGSB, AMGN, WMT, VZ, SBUX, MCD, SVC, HD, GPN, KO, CVX, SCHW, BRK.B,

SPR, BA, GILD, GOOG, DAL, SPGI, FB, NEE, XOM, IBM, WFC, HYG, PM, AMCR, IGIB, IGSB, AMGN, WMT, VZ, SBUX, MCD, SVC, HD, GPN, KO, CVX, SCHW, BRK.B, Sold Out: RTX, MO, REM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, Fiserv Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, S&P Global Inc, Altria Group Inc, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q2, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.+l.+bainbridge+%26+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 922,394 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 418,107 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,250 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 629,066 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 480,612 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 86,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 90,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.742200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 86,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.022700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.52 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 66,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.42%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.