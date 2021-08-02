Logo
American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Lennar Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company American Assets Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Lennar Corp, Intel Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Caesars Entertainment Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, American Assets Investment Management, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $764 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Assets Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+assets+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Assets Investment Management, LLC
  1. American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,455,336 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 737,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.17%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $269.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 64.70%. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.897500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.893300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $29.44.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Assets Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Assets Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
