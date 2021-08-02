American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Lennar Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

New Purchases: SNOW, XLU, COG, OGN,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Lennar Corp, Intel Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Caesars Entertainment Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, American Assets Investment Management, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $764 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,455,336 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 737,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $269.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 64.70%. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.897500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.893300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $29.44.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64.